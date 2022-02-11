Soccer

Banyana travel to Zambia for 'fitness match'

Women's national team have Nations Cup qualifiers coming up

11 February 2022 - 07:57
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana players during the national women's soccer team media open day at St. Peter's College.
Banyana Banyana players during the national women's soccer team media open day at St. Peter's College.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis wants her side to gain match fitness from their friendly match against Zambia tomorrow at Lusaka's Nkoloma Stadium. 

The team flew to Zambia yesterday. They will have their captain's run today ahead of the match. 

The game serves as a rehearsal for their African Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers against Algeria over two legs. The first match will be a home game for Banyana on February 18, and then they will travel to North Africa a week later.

The fitness of the players in training this week has impressed Ellis and she wants the Zambia match to give them a bit of match fitness. 

"I was really excited and surprised at the level of fitness considering the clubs just started preseason. Some of the players had their programmes but we sent our programme [to them] to make sure we cover all our bases," said Ellis. 

"So we have to give a very big thank you to the coaches at the clubs, they have worked hard with the players during preseason. 

"I know most of them haven't played many games, that could be a challenge for us in terms of match fitness. We have used the last couple of days to put in minutes by playing 11 versus 11 small-tided games to get ready for that. So I'm excited," she said. 

The Banyana mentor has a squad made up mostly of locally based players; she'll only have her internationals after the game with Zambia. 

Zambia, on the other hand, has some of their international players as they are yet to return to their respective overseas clubs. Ellis is expecting Zambia to provide a challenge for her side.

"We know they are a quality team, a lot of players that played in the Cosafa Cup will be there and some of their overseas-based players are there. 

"So it's not going to be an easy game, it's going to be a difficult game for us. It's not just about this game for us, it's about the qualifiers," said Ellis.  

Dlamini grabs Banyana leadership role with both hands

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says she’s grateful to head coach Desiree Ellis for roping her into the squad's leadership group and she ...
Sport
1 day ago

Banyana embark on a mission to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says their friendly against Zambia this weekend is important because it marks the start of a busy programme ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mkhize keen to repay City faith with league title

Cape Town City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize has laid bare his ambitions to win the league to repay the club’s faith in him after penning a new two-year ...
Sport
10 hours ago

AmaZulu up for challenge in historic clash – Buchanan

AmaZulu midfielder Keagan Buchanan says the club is looking forward to the historic moment of playing in the group stages of the CAF Champions ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022