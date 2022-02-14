Sundowns could go massive 20 points clear

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to take another step towards clinching the DStv Premiership title again when they visit Baroka at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Monday at 7.30pm.

The Brazilians can extend their lead to a mammoth 20 points over second-placed Orlando Pirates should they overcome Baroka.

They have won all their three matches across all competitions this year and with Pirates only in action on Wednesday against Golden Arrows, they would not want to miss the opportunity to extend their advantage.

But they face a Baroka side high on confidence after their 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup first round at the weekend.

Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi said he expected a difficult encounter from Bakgaga, especially after a good win against Stellies.

“We are playing against a team that normally gives us a hard time. Baroka are a hard-running team with some very industrious players,” Mngqithi told the Sundowns media department.

“In the midfield they are a little bit of a solid team as well and it has always been a little bit tough to play against Baroka. Away from home we usually manage to win. I don't know how but we are playing against a formidable side.

“Remember when they finished the year, they played against Stellenbosch. They lost that match where they probably created between five or six clear-cut chances in that game.

“They went to Stellenbosch this time and managed to come away with a victory in a territory that is predominantly hostile and very difficult to play in.”

Mngqithi expects Baroka to come out firing as they will be desperate for points.

“We are going [to be] in for a very big fight. They have nothing to lose. They are pushing to get out from the relegation zone,” he said.

“Naturally, they will be motivated to try and give everything in this match. Usually with that, it goes with negativity that when you are over-anxious, you are more likely to make a mistake.

“We do anticipate that they will make a mistake in the process of trying to get a result at all costs. But we are not entitled to win the match of this nature. We must first match the fight."

Sundowns will be without Gaston Sirino, who suffered a broken nose during their Champions League match at the weekend and is expected to be out for some time.

Fixtures

Monday: Baroka v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.

Tuesday: Royal v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth, 5.30pm; Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm; Cape Town City v Chiefs, Cape Town, 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Stellenbosch v Swallows, Danie Craven, 5.30pm; Pirates v Arrows, Orlando, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v Royal, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville, 6pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Cape Town City, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Baroka, Ellis Park, 6pm.