Mndaweni hopes to help Croesus to national title

Former Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Thokozile Mndaweni aims to use her experience to guide Croesus Ladies, a Johannesburg-based side, to win the Sasol League National Championships in Durban and qualify for the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The 40-year-old is a player-coach at Croesus.

“It feels so good to play again. It makes me feel young and active and it is all about taking good care of yourself,” Mndaweni told the media.

“At the end of the day I am a player-coach. I’m still a player and I’m active. I saw an opportunity to take the team to the national league, that’s why I kept on training very hard.

“I’m glad the players are giving me the respect that I deserve and they listen to me. So it makes it easier, especially in defence, having someone like me with this amount of experience.

“And the experience we have in the team also will help us get into the final, especially playing with the young players because they have a lot of energy.”

Mndaweni added that she plans to be a goalkeeper coach, be it at Banyana or in the team, but that her priority is to help her team qualify for the national league first, where she will have a chance of earning a living again.

“We plan to go to nationals, not to add numbers but to compete. We feel that we deserve to go there and with all the experience we have, I’m certain we can even do well there,” she said.

“So I’m looking forward to taking this team to the nationals because I will have better chances of earning a living again and it will be good for the team.

“The hard work we have been putting in behind the scenes is starting to pay off and I would love to see the team competing in the national league."

Thursday's results

Vasco da Gama 3-1 City Lads; Lindelani Ladies 2-1 Ixias.