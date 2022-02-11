AmaZulu up for challenge in historic clash – Buchanan

AmaZulu midfielder Keagan Buchanan says the club is looking forward to the historic moment of playing in the group stages of the CAF Champions League. Usuthu will kick-start their campaign away at Moroccan side Raja Casablanca tomorrow (9pm SA time).

The Durban-based side's journey to the group stages saw them defeat Malawian side Big Bullets in the first preliminary round and then in the second preliminary round they ousted Congolese giants TP Mazembe.

They now find themselves in Group B of the Champions League group stages for the first time in their history. They are joined in the group by the Algerian side ES Setif, Horoya AC from Guinea and last year's Confederation Cup champions Raja who they play tomorrow at the Stade Mohammed V.

The task of going to play away in Morocco seems like a daunting one, but AmaZulu is embracing it as history on the horizon, according to Buchanan. "It's a big experience for us in the CAF Champions League, a big honour for the club. We are looking forward to the game," said Buchanan.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star added they won't be star-struck by the occasion and playing against a big team like Raja, who have won the CAF Champions League three times.

"Playing a big team like them, we'll give them respect because they have earned it. Obviously, on the field it's 90 minutes, we are going out with our plan to get a result. We'll do our best to get the result we want," said the 30-year-old.

Buchanan called on his teammates with experience in the Champions League and without it to raise their hands and be counted tomorrow. "The experience, you need it. In times like these, you need experienced players. For those who have not played [in the CAF Champions League], this is also a nice challenge to take upon yourself, challenge the best in Africa.

"It's a learning curve for us and we are confident. We won't go there nervous, we will go out there and take this like any other game. We know the magnitude of the game," rallied Buchanan.