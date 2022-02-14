Mokwena accused of 'destroying' player by withholding clearance

Mamelodi Sundowns' Rulani Mokwena has been accused of "destroying" the livelihood of footballer Lesego Motlhamme, 27, by allegedly refusing to grant him his clearance to leave the club for greener pastures.

These allegations levelled against Mokwena, who owns amateur team Black Poison, have been made by fellow Gauteng-based amateur side Varsity College, who wanted to sign Motlhamme and offer him a bursary to further his studies with them. Linda Shange, a technical team member at Varsity College, has detailed how the Motlhamme situation has unfolded.

“In 2018, Lesego was playing for Varsity College in the SAB League. In 2019 he left to join Rulani’s team, Black Poison. Last year, before the SAB season started, around September, the player asked Varsity College to offer him a sports bursary because he’s now 27 years old, so he’s realised it’s not going to be easy to be a professional footballer,’’ Shange explained.

“We tried to help him by getting his clearance from Black Poison, so that we’d sign him and offer him that bursary because before leaving us he was already studying, so he wants to continue. But Rulani has denied him that opportunity. Rulani is destroying Motlhamme's life and future.”

Shange’s biggest worry was that Motlhamme will have wasted a year if Mokwena's team does not issue the clearance. Sowetan has seen the emails Varsity Football sent to Mokwena, requesting him to grant Motlhamme his clearance.

“Varsity College still want to offer him that bursary and it’s urgent. On Monday the SAB League transfer window closes, meaning if he’s not registered he won’t qualify for the bursary,’’ complained Shange.

Shange also disclosed that Mokwena wanted Varsity Football to pay him a development fee for Motlhamme at some point, adding that the Sundowns mentor asked the player to return all the team apparel.

“Rulani's questionable behaviour started when he told us he wanted a developmental fee for Motlhamme. When we reminded Rulani that the boy had been with us before, he retreated and asked to speak to the player to beg him to stay but the boy made it clear he wanted to leave,’’ noted Shange.

Mokwena’s phone wasn’t answered when contacted for comment yesterday. However, the Brazilians coach responded to our SMS by saying “I don’t get involved [with] clearances, especially when there are lies.”

Via an SMS again, Mokwena referred all the queries to a person he called “chairlady” but the number he provided went straight to voicemail.