Soccer

Mkhize keen to repay City faith with league title

Skipper extends stay with Citizens for two more years

11 February 2022 - 07:52
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Cape Town City skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize has laid bare his ambitions to win the league to repay the club’s faith in him after penning a new two-year deal.

Earlier this week, City announced Mkhize had extended his contract until 2024. The 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana right-back is determined to win City a league title to say thank you for the new deal.

“I want to achieve more honours in my career and my biggest goal is to win the league with the club. That’s realistic at City and I will do my best to help the club achieve that. I feel honoured and grateful to be given another opportunity to represent this amazing club,’’ Mkhize told Sowetan this week.

Mkhize also made it clear hanging up his boots was the last thing on his mind, suggesting he wants to continue playing beyond 2024. The player from KwaXimba, between Durban and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, will be 35 when his City deal expires.

“In all honesty, retirement is something that hasn't been on my mind for now. My body still feels great, so until I feel differently that's when I will decide,’’ noted Mkhize.

Mkhize also weighed in on the loss of three of their best players, Surprise Ralani, Fagrie Lakay and Abbubaker Mobara, in the January transfer window. The trio were sold to Mamelodi Sundowns, Pyramids of Egypt and AmaZulu.

“Yes, we have lost quality players but I do believe in what we are building. The new players in the team are showing a lot of good signs and I am confident that they will gel with the rest of the team in good time. It is also our duty to help in that regard,’’ Mkhize said.

Mkhize’s City face Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Chatsworth Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. “We are just preparing to play our best football. The game is as important as any other game we have played and that we are still to play, so we will treat it as such. Our main focus will be on ourselves and how we apply what the coach asks of us,’’ the City captain said.

AmaZulu up for challenge in historic clash – Buchanan

AmaZulu midfielder Keagan Buchanan says the club is looking forward to the historic moment of playing in the group stages of the CAF Champions ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Tembo happy frontmen delivered without usual suspects

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo was left impressed by the display of his makeshift attackers in the absence of Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Siwela wants to fly SA flag at the world cup final

It was a full-circle moment for South African assistant referee Zakhele Siwela when he was running the line during the Africa Cup of Nations final ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Chiefs out to avoid repeat of earlier cup exit

Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to avoid another unwanted piece of history with an early exit from this year’s Nedbank Cup when they host TS Galaxy ...
Sport
11 hours ago

