Benni McCarthy laments the delaying tactics of AmaZulu's conqueror Raja Casablanca

“When the chance to do that comes and it doesn’t happen, and you go and concede a few minutes later ... it then becomes a game of delaying tactics, players going down unnecessarily when they are not injured, and that disturbs the rhythm.

“And you don’t get five or six movements [in a row] where you can create situations because there is always a player down injured and it is stop-start, stop-start.”

While there was obvious disappointment, McCarthy was not too downbeat over the result and says his side can look forward to their next fixture at home to Guinea outfit Horoya on Friday. Wins at home are crucial in the Champions League and any dropped points will seriously hinder their ability to teach the next stage, but Horoya are tough to break down, as the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs can attest to.

“Overall it was a nice experience for us, a good first match and now we have got recovery to do. We will travel back to SA ahead of our next match,” McCarthy said. “Hopefully we will take a lot of positives from this game into the next one and we will come good with a victory.”

Usuthu are in fact at home in their next two matches in the pool, and will host Algerian side ES Setif on February 25 as well.

TimesLIVE