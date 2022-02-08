Soccer

Radiopane brace helps Pirates rout Royal AM

Stellies, Chippa still in the hunt in Diski Challenge

08 February 2022 - 07:31
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane scored a brace in his side’s 3-1 win over Royal AM to continue his fine form in the DStv Diski Challenge at the Mpumalanga Stadium at the weekend.

His goals in either half and a Nkosinathi Themba strike were enough to give Mandla Qhogi's team the full three points in the reserve league. Pirates maintained their dominance on top of the log with 39 points from 16 games. 

Radiopane's two goals took his season tally to 16 so far, with the impressive haul and rate at which his scoring is likely to go a long way in getting him more first-team opportunities this season. He has already featured four times for the Pirates senior team in the DStv Premiership. 

There were vital wins for Stellenbosh FC and Chippa United who are in second and third.

Stellenbosh defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0, while goals from Kamohelo Hoala and Asanele Bonani saw Chippa beat Baroka FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns grabbed a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Their crosstown rivals SuperSport United also managed to get a 1-0 win away at Cape Town City. 

AmaZulu travelled to Limpopo to take on Marumo Gallants. The KwaZulu-Natal side came away with all three points, thanks to a 2-0 win. 

Kaizer Chiefs were on the receiving end of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Maritzburg United. The Pietermaritzburg outfit secured the three points, thanks to goals from Siphesihle Ngcobo and Ashley Wyngaard. Mduduzi Shabalala scored for Chiefs.

