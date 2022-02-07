Sundowns mentor lauds Hunt’s mark at Chippa United

Ahead of their DStv Premiership clash with Chippa United today, Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach said Gavin Hunt’s influence on the Gqeberha team had to be credited.

Sundowns will resume with their league schedule by hosting the Chilli Boys at Loftus Versfeld with a kick off set for 7.30pm.

The Chloorkop-based side returned to the pitch last week Friday when they played Richards Bay FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 round. The Brazilians advanced to the last 16 courtesy of a 4-0 win, with goals coming from Bradley Ralani, Rushine de Reuck, Pavol Šafranko and Peter Shalulile.

Now Sundowns will shift their attention to the league campaign, where they are the runaway log leaders with 44 points in 19 games.

Speaking before the crucial encounter with Chippa United, Mokwena made a special mention of Hunt, who was released by the Eastern Cape outfit in December.

“Chippa United have become a different proposition; I think what has helped them is the influence of Gavin Hunt. It cannot be taken out,” said Mokwena.

“They have a clear style of play, the influence of Hunt; the physicality, aggression in duels, they commit a lot of fouls, fouls that are even committed by their front line.

“Hopefully with our match we get good and strong officials. You can see how they break down the play of the opposition in the matches,” he said.

Former Sundowns midfielder Kurt Lentjies took over from Hunt and managed to steer Chippa United out of the relegation zone. By the time the league went on a break, he had taken the club to 12th place on the table.

Mokwena noted that Chippa had improved immensely since Lentjies took over, praising the football philosophy he has instilled in the team while keeping the foundation laid by Hunt.

“I need to commend the work done by Kurt Lentjies. He’s done fantastically, adding on the profile that was of Hunt’s team. They kept the physicality, strength, and the commitment,” said Mokwena.

“Now their play has improved. They build from the back very well. They look more composed on the ball. They find angels and possibilities to advance. It is a team that looks to have gone to another level,” he said.

After today’s match with Chippa, Sundowns will focus on their recovery and prepare for their opening CAF Champions League group stage match with Sudanese club Al-Hilal on Friday, February 11, at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.