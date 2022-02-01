Chiefs Diski side told to keep feet on the ground

Kaizer Chiefs continued with their revival in the DStv Diski Challenge as they recorded their third successive victory when they edged Sekhukhune United 3-2 at Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend.

Keviano Francis bagged a brace, while Wandile Duba scored the other goal and his fifth in the last three matches for Amakhosi.

The defeat means Sekhukhune have now registered one win from four games this year.

The win, however, saw Amakhosi move to seventh place on the table with 22 points from 15 matches and coach Vela Khumalo has warned his side to guard against complacency.

“It was a very difficult game which we expected. When you play and score the way we have been scoring, it gets to you,” Khumalo told the club's official website.

“Complacency can creep in and you have to work on your mental strength, which we have been doing.”

Chiefs defeated Marumo Gallants and Chippa United before Sekhukhune and Khumalo added that he has told his players to keep their feet on the ground as they have not achieved anything.

“The entire week, we put the message across that we have not achieved anything and that we need to score more goals,” he said.

“Our opponents are aware that we are a free-scoring team and they will be coming with ways to stop us. It was difficult for us to play.

“We review our games and learn from every situation. We did not play our usual game against Sekhukhune and we did not dominate.

“But we take the three points and we go and correct our mistakes. It looks good but the points will come when we play well.”

Elsewhere, Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu also at the weekend.

This after they saw their eight-winning run ended by TS Galaxy last week who beat them 2-0.Boitumelo Radiopane continued with his scoring exploits after he opened the scoring for them before Themba Ndaba sealed the three points late in the match.

Diski Challenge results:

Stellenbosch 1-2 Royal; SuperSport 0-0 Gallants; Sundowns 0-0 Baroka; Swallows 0-0 Maritzburg; Arrows 1-2 Cape Town City; Chiefs 3-2 Sekhukhune; AmaZulu 0-2 Pirates; Galaxy 2-2 Chippa.