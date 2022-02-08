SA no safer today than during July unrest, experts warn

Police are no better equipped now to handle threats to national security than they were when parts of the country were hit by violent unrest in July last year.

This is the view of security experts after the release of a report which found police and intelligence leadership structures had been dysfunctional and unprepared to handle the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

They have raised concerns about police inability to respond to the riots.

The expert panel report released on Monday found that the SA Police Service had been completely unprepared, uncoordinated and overwhelmed by the large number of people who looted shopping malls across Durban and Johannesburg.

Speaking to the Sowetan, crime expert and former head of the Crime Information Analysis Centre, Dr Chris de Kock, said the way police handled the unrest had been dismal.

“The report says all police must get public order training. Did police get public order training since July until now? I haven’t heard anything like that.

“You don’t train someone for a week. Public order training is complex because you have to understand restlessness, facelessness and also the mood of the protesters because you have to know how to read a crowd and if you don’t, then you’ll end up with a situation like Marikana,” De Kock said, referring to the massacre of miners by police in 2012.