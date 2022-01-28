September optimistic they can catch up with high-flying Bucs

Despite being 12 points behind leaders Orlando Pirates in the DStv Diski Challenge, SuperSport United coach Thabo September is not throwing a towel yet in the title race.

With 16 matches to play before the end of the season, September feels anything can still happen in the race and that anyone can still win it.

SuperSport are currently seventh on the log table with 21 points from 14 matches and September insists they will remain positive.

“Pirates have only lost three games. One of those matches was against us,” he told Sowetan yesterday.

“The good thing about Pirates is that they have been consistent. If you think of it, they only dropped nine points and we have a gap of 12 points between them.

“Are they going to drop too many of those points? It is tough. But of course, we want the boys to be competitive and not think the negative way.

“If we can calculate that Pirates lose four games and we win four, we will catch up with them. You have to push that in my mind to say the league is not finished until the points say we can’t reach Pirates anymore.

“But for now, we can reach them if they lose four games and we win four. That's the mentality we need to push.”

SuperSport will face Marumo Gallants tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium, looking for successive victories following their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Maritzburg United last week.

“That’s a booster coming back from a 0-2 down to win 3-2 confidence wise you think no, we can do better next time,” he said.

“We got that confidence that soon we will turn the corner. Just because we won against Maritzburg doesn’t mean we are having a good season so far.

“Before that game, we have been struggling. We lost to Royal AM and drew against City before that game, so it was tough for us.

“We needed our first win for this year. So, we want to have a little bit of momentum. If we can get that by getting some consistent results, then the team will start believing in themselves.

“That they are meant to be on top four on the Diski Challenge, we just need another win against Marumo then we go to Cape Town and if we can get a win against City then we are in top four.”

Diski Challenge Fixtures

Tomorrow: Arrows v Cape Town City, Princess Magogo 10am; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB 12pm; SuperSport v Marumo, Lucas Moripe 12pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Maritzburg, Dobsonville 10am; Galaxy v Chippa, Tsakane 10am; AmaZulu v Pirates, King Goodwill Zwelithini 12pm; Stellenbosch v Royal, Idas Valley Sports Ground 12pm.