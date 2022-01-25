Soccer

AmaZulu aim to add to wounded Bucs' pain in reserve league

Vilakazi believes Usuthu have turned the corner after another victory

25 January 2022 - 08:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
AmaZulu coach Sboniso Vilakazi.
Image: Supplied

After a slow start in the DStv Diski Challenge, AmaZulu coach Sboniso Vilakazi admitted that they have finally turned the corner.

In their past five matches they have registered four victories and a draw.

After their impressive 4-1 win over Baroka away on Saturday, Vilakazi has been left impressed with his side's performance recently and hopes to build on that when they face log leaders Orlando Pirates this weekend.

“I must say we have turned the corner because when you look at our last five games, we have been able to get maximum points and now away from home against Baroka, we won,” Vilakazi told Sowetan yesterday.

“The only thing we want is to be in the top eight at the halfway mark and we have a remaining game against Pirates this coming weekend.

“We started very slow as the players were big-headed and we expected that because it also happens in the big teams when you talk about complacency.

Even though they were not getting results earlier in the season, Vilakazi said they were consistent in their performances.

Their focus is to get another victory against the Buccaneers, who lost 2-0 to TS Galaxy.

“We just needed that element of changing things around and we got a good three points against Stellenbosch before Christmas and recently we have been able to get maximum points,” he said.

“It will be a tough and exciting encounter but we will give everything with the quality of players that we have.

“We know they lost their last game against Galaxy, so they will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

“The bar that we set last season, we need to make sure that we maintain it and we need to make sure that we beat the team that is sitting on top.”

Elsewhere, Mamelodi Sundowns ended a five-match winless run after beating Royal AM 4-2 at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

“It was good to win again. I must say that it was a very difficult game. We started very well and scored three goals within 17 minutes,” Sundowns coach Surprise Moriri told the club's media department.

“But we allowed them to score two goals and went into halftime leading 3-2. Fortunately, we got the fourth goal and we managed to win the game 4-2.”

Pirates saw their eight-match winning streak coming to an end with the defeat to Galaxy at Rand Stadium, while Kaizer Chiefs registered their second successive victory with a 4-1 win over Chippa United.

Results: Chippa 1, Chiefs 4; Royal 2, Sundowns 4; Pirates 0, Galaxy 2; Cape Town City 1, Swallows 2; Maritzburg 2, SuperSport 3; Baroka 1, AmaZulu 4; Sekhukhune 0, Arrows 1; Gallants 0, Stellenbosch 3.

