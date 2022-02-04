Bucs set for Royal rumble in Diski Challenge

Orlando Pirates will want to increase their lead in the DStv Diski Challenge when they take on Royal AM at the Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday.

Mandla Qhogi's team has collected 36 points this season in the reserve league and leads second-placed Stellenbosch FC by six points. The Pirates Diski team is coming off an impressive 2-0 win over AmaZulu.

Royal AM will not be pushovers, though. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has shown that it is more than capable of pulling off upsets.

Last weekend, Royal managed to beat Stellenbosch 2-1, the three points taking their tally to 20. They will be looking at getting a decent result on Sunday against the log leaders.

Another exciting encounter this weekend will be between Daine Klate's Chippa United and Baroka FC at the Wolfson Stadium.

Chippa have been one of the revelations this season, playing some of the most enterprising football. They have managed to punch above their weight and mix it with the teams in the top half of the table.

The Gqeberha outfit is in third place on 26 points and is likely to be in the title picture until the end. This weekend they will face a stubborn Baroka side. Baroka have had a steady season, playing 15 games, winning seven, drawing two, and losing six.

The Limpopo club should be refreshed ahead of Saturday's match as they were given the week off and they will hope to have more energy than Chippa.

Saturday's other games will be between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at the Harry Gwala Stadium. The Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa will host Sekhukhune United against Stellenbosch. Mamelodi Sundowns will play Golden Arrows.

Sunday's matches are all scheduled for a 10am kickoff.

TS Galaxy will host Swallows FC, Cape Town City take on SuperSport United, while Marumo Gallants will battle it out with AmaZulu at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.