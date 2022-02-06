Cameroon stage dramatic comeback to win third place at Cup of Nations

Captain Vincent Aboubakar scored two late goals as Cameroon staged an extraordinary comeback from three goals down against Burkina Faso to level the match at 3-3 and win third place on penalties at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

The tournament hosts put together a thrilling recovery in the final 20 minutes at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium to force a draw and go on and win the third-place playoff game 5-3 in the resulting penalty shoot-out.

Aboubakar was brought on at halftime as Cameroon played most of their unused squad players from the start and found themselves 2-0 down at the break.

A 28th-minute goal from defender Steeve Yago and an own goal from Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana on the stroke of halftime handed Burkina a shock lead and Djibril Ouattara added a third early in the second half to the surprise of the home crowd.

But Cameroon pulled a goal back in the 71st minute through Stephane Bahoken in a melee after a corner before Aboubakar took advantage of two goalkeeping howlers to score twice in the space of two minutes in the 86th and 87th. It means he ends the tournament on eight goals.

A stunning comeback was completed as Cameroon converted all their kicks in the shoot-out while Onana saved one from Blati Toure to ensure some consolation for the home country, days after they were eliminated on post-match penalties in the semifinal against Egypt.