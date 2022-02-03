Sadio Mane says experience will stand Senegal in good stead for Afcon final

Senegal’s experience of playing in the last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final will be a “good asset” for them in Sunday’s title decider, said forward Sadio Mane.

Senegal, who beat Burkina Faso 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the final, have yet to win the continental title but came close in Cairo in 2019.

“Experience is a good asset,” said Mane, who scored Senegal’s third on Wednesday.

“I think that has always been the case since the start of this tournament. We suffered so much with a lot of Covid-19 cases and several injuries too.