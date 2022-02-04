Ellis banks on locally-based players for Zambia tie

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis says the locally selected players have to take their chances ahead of next week’s friendly match against Zambia in Lusaka on February 12.

The match will form part of the team's preparation for the two-legged last round of African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria.

The former Banyana captain selected a squad of 25 players, with the bulk of them coming from Mamelodi Sundowns. The likes of Rhoda Mulaudzi and Andile Dlamini are the headline names.

Swedish-based player Hilda Magaia, who is still in the country and did not return to her club Moron BK, is the only international selection for the trip to Zambia.

“We go to camp on Friday to prepare first for Zambia. It's only a group of local players because the Fifa dates start on the 14 February, that's when the overseas-based players will join us,” said Ellis.

“That will be the next part of our preparation for when we play Algeria at home on 18th and the away leg is on the 23rd. We have to make sure we do well at home, we have to make sure we finish the tie at home.

“We have seen in the Africa Cup of Nations that's happening, that you underestimate a team at your own peril. It's a message we have always preached. It doesn't matter your ranking or the team. We have to make sure we are ready for every eventuality as we prepare for this qualifier,” she said.

Ellis said that the Covid-19 era has seen them become dependent on local players as they have raised their hands in regional competitions and the Aisha Buhari Cup they helped win in Nigeria.

“Since Covid-19 started we most probably worked with locally based players because of the different quarantine protocols in the countries in the world where our players are playing,” Ellis said.

“It was the first time players like Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo and Lebogang Ester Ramalepe were in the Aisha Buhari Cup. We needed to carry on and we have used a lot of local-based players and they are gaining experience."