How SA-based stars fared at Afcon

There may be no SA-based player involved in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) third place play-off on Saturday or Sunday's final, but a few players plying their trade in Mzansi had a decent tournament with their nations in Cameroon.

The DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship had a combined 16 representatives at the continental showpiece. Sihle Ndebele gives a report card on how all the 16 SA-based players fared.

Modou Jobe (Black Leopards and Gambia)

Jobe is the only SA-based player who reached the quarterfinals of Afcon before they were eliminated by hosts Cameroon. The 33-year-old keeper had a decent tournament, starting two of Gambia’s five Afcon games in Cameroon. Jobe’s tournament was cut short by an unknown injury that saw him miss their last three games. He kept one clean sheet and conceded a single goal.

Rating: 5/10

Ali Sangare (JDR Stars and Ivory Coast)

Apart from his rather comic howler that gave Sierra Leone a last-gasp equaliser in the group stages, Sangare had a brilliant competition. The 35-year-old JDR keeper started Ivory Coast’s four games in Cameroon, managing two clean sheets while conceding three goals. Sangare’s Elephants were eliminated by Egypt in the last 16.

Rating: 6/10

Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates and Malawi)

Mhango was the highest-scoring SA-based player at Afcon, netting three times. After missing Malawi’s group opener, which they lost 1-0 to Guinea, the 29-year-old attacker went on to feature in his nation’s last three games until Morocco beat them 2-1 to dump them out in the last 16, where he netted what many believe is a contender for goal of the tournament.

Rating: 7/10

Jean-Noel Amonome (Uthongathi and Gabon)

Amonome, 24, was colossal for Gabon. The Uthongathi keeper, who is on loan from AmaZulu, was influential in his nation’s group phase stalemates with Ghana and Morocco. Amonome may have kept one clean sheet and leaked four goals, but he made a number of saves to help Gabon reach the last 16 before Burkina Faso knocked them out on penalties.

Rating: 5/10

Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United and Zimbabwe)

Bhasera, 36, amassed two starts in the three games Zimbabwe were involved in. The full-back lacked energy when the Warriors were attacking. They failed to get out of the group stages.

Rating: 2/10

Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport and Zimbabwe)

Despite playing only 94 of Zimbabwe’s 270 minutes in Cameroon, the 28-year-old Mahachi managed a goal. He didn’t get enough of a chance to fully prove himself.

Rating: 3/10

Ishmael Wadi (JDR and Zimbabwe)

Wadi started two of Zimbabwe’s three games. He lacked that cutting edge in all the games he played.

Rating: 2/10

Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars and Zimbabwe)

Shumba, 31, only played the Warriors’ last game, which they won 2-1 against Guinea.

Rating: not enough minutes to rate

Godknows Murirwa (Venda Football Academy and Zimbabwe)

Like Shumba, 28-year-old Murirwa played only one game, the last one against Guinea.

Rating: N/A

Gerald Takwara (Venda Academy and Zimbabwe)

Takwara, 27, was one of a few Zimbabwe players who were consistent at Afcon. The centre-back was solid at times and his technical awareness was brilliant. He started all the games.

Rating: 5/10

Limbikani Mzava (AmaZulu and Malawi)

A hamstring injury meant Mzava could only feature in two of the Flames’ four outings. The Malawi skipper, 28, put in a decent display in those two games against Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Rating: 4/10

Richard Mbulu (Baroka and Malawi)

The 28-year-old Mbulu looked out of his depth. He hardly affected the games he played. He started all four games on the bench.

Rating: 3/10

Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City and Malawi)

Chembezi was excellent at the back but his stellar job was overshadowed by Mhango’s brilliance upfront. The centre-back started and finished Malawi’s four matches.

Rating: 6/10

Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane and Malawi)

Muyaba, 28, had a lukewarm Afcon. He failed to form a productive partnership with Mhango, forcing the Pirates man to take matters into his own hands, which prompted many to say he was a selfish player. The Polokwane striker still played all the games.

Rating: 3/10

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs and Nigeria)

Akpeyi, 35, was never used in Nigeria’s four games in Cameroon. Tunisia eliminated them in the last 16.

Rating: N/A

Olisa Ndah (Pirates and Nigeria)

Ndah, 24, only managed 24 minutes as he spent most of his time on the bench.

Ratings: N/A