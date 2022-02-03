Kerr looks to cup to kick Birds into shape

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr believes the upcoming Nedbank Cup won't be a distraction for his side who are deep in a relegation dogfight.

The Soweto club had a mediocre first half in the DStv Premiership, ending just one place above the relegation playoff spot in 14th place, and have collected only 14 points in 18 games.

They will return to league action on February 16 when they face Stellenbosch.

Before that, they have a Nedbank Cup date with the GladAfrica Championship outfit TS Sporting on Saturday. TS Sporting are coached by former Bafana Bafana international Benson Mhlongo.

Kerr will prioritise the competition as he's eyeing a third trophy, having recently won the inaugural DStv Compact Cup with Warriors and Nedbank Cup with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) last season.

"[The Nedbank] is no distraction because it's a cup competition and it's part of the South African football calendar," said Kerr.

"For me as a coach, I want the team to go on and give their best and win the game. It's going to be tough, TS Sporting have a new coach [Mhlongo].

"We haven't seen them in a competitive match, we don't know what to expect from his players. GladAfrica and ABC Motsepe League clubs, when they play a Premiership team, they always raise their game," he said.

Kerr emphasised how he wants his team to move up the DStv Premiership table and go on to the last stages of the Nedbank Cup.

"It's very important we use this game in the cup to kick start the last 12 games in the PSL.

"We have to concentrate on Swallows finishing as high as we can in the league and progress as far as we can in the Nedbank Cup because it's so massive."