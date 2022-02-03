Bvuma thrilled to extend Chiefs stay

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is delighted to have penned a two-year contract extension at the club, praising God for having his deal extended.

On Monday, Chiefs confirmed Bvuma, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sabelo Radebe, Happy Mashiane and other players at the club had renewed their contracts.

The 26-year-old Bvuma’s new contract lapses in 2024. “Playing for Chiefs has always been a dream. The fact that they trusted me to renew with them means a lot to me because I will continue living my dream.

"I feel blessed. I thank almighty God for keeping me this long in this team and I hope I will keep on going,’’ Bvuma told Chiefs’ media department yesterday.

“What has kept me going is the grace of God because there’s nothing special about me. I just keep on praying and work hard. I always try to stay out of trouble. I also do a lot of extra work.’’

Bvuma is a product of the Chiefs youth ranks. The player from Bram Fischerville in Soweto was promoted to the senior side in March 2017. To date, Bvuma has garnered 28 appearances, keeping eight clean sheets while leaking 33 goals in a Chiefs shirt across all official competitions.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Ngcobo was also tied down until June 2024. The 21-year-old Radebe was secured on a long-term deal that runs until 2026.

Mashiane, 24, will stay with Chiefs for another three-and-a-half years, with his new deal expiring in June 2025. Utility full-back Reeve Frosler, 24, is another player who was tied down by Amakhosi with his new deal coming to an end in June 2025 as well.

The 19-year-old Keletso Sifama and 21-year-old Thabo Mokoena, who were both promoted to the senior team last season, returned from loan spells with Pretoria Callies. The duo’s contracts have also been extended by a further two-and-a-half years.