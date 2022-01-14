Rhoda brushes off talk of winning Diski Challenge

Despite enjoying an impressive run in the DStv Diski Challenge, Stellenbosch insist they are not thinking of winning the title yet.

Stellies are second on the log with 27 points, three behind leaders Orlando Pirates heading into this weekend's matches.

Assistant coach Jason Rhoda admitted they are happy with where they are but feel it is still early to start talking about winning the title.

“We are happy with the progress of the team. Coach [Evangelos] Vellios and I have been together for three years now, working well and giving something to the team,” Rhoda told Sowetan yesterday.

“It is something not just about winning games, but contributing to the first team and producing quality players that add value to the country’s football.

“So, talking about us and the log position, I think, to be honest, we are where we should be.

“We’ve done well and set our targets and made sure we hit those targets, getting a minimum of six points out of three matches and at this point we are still well on par.

“So all is well; we have been doing well.”

Rhoda expects teams to struggle when the season continues, hence he doesn’t want to entertain talk of winning the title.

“We know Pirates are on a good run. They are on seven consecutive wins, so we are just worried about our progress. We know the league is still long with many matches left to play,” he said.

“We know teams will struggle and will lose players and for us, a plan is to keep our process and control the things we can.”

Stellies will welcome former player Morgan Gould, who is in charge of Sekhukhune United, at Idas Valley sports ground on Sunday at 12pm.

“We are excited to play against them and obviously to see the coach [Gould]. I mean, Morgan has been good to the club during his stay,” he said.

“We've watched their games, so we are not taking anything for granted. We know that they have good quality players and they look dangerous on the counterattack.

“We are in a good moment. We scored two goals at the weekend and we didn’t concede, so we are proud of that.”

Fixtures (all matches start at 10am unless stated)

Tomorrow: Sundowns vs Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe; Arrows vs Chippa, Princess Magogo; Swallows vs Pirates, Dobsonville, 12pm.

Sunday: Chiefs vs Gallants, FNB; SuperSport vs Royal, Lucas Moripe; AmaZulu vs Cape Town City, King Goodwill Zwelithini; Galaxy vs Baroka, Tsakane; Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 12pm.