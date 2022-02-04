We're not a small club, says Maduka

Royal AM coach John Maduka is of the view that other teams look at them as a big club, promising to live up to that tag when their domestic campaign resumes against Cape Town City in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at Chatsworth Stadium next Saturday.

“When you’ve started well the way we’ve done, it’s always difficult to maintain the momentum but we welcome that challenge. Teams know that we’re not a small team… they look at us as one of the big teams.

"Our aim is to prove that we’re a team on a mission. We must show that indeed we’re not a small team,’’ Maduka told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup launch in Sandton earlier this week.

Royal had a decent start to life in the Premiership, collecting 26 points from the season’s first-half 15 games. Maduka has demanded his troops to maintain their promising form when action restarts, warning them teams become stimulated when they come up against them.

“We want to continue where we left off when we resume action against Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup. Each and every team come to play us with extra motivation because we’ve done well, so it won’t be easy. Consistency is going to be key for us in the second half of the season,’’ said Maduka.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic mentor underlined the importance of winning the Nedbank Cup if they are to grow Royal’s reputation. Maduka fancies their chances of lifting the Ke Yona trophy, though he knows City won’t be pushovers.

“As a team we want to win things. This cup is very important for us because it gives us a realistic opportunity to have a trophy this season. For a team to be recognised, we must win something. So, the Nedbank Cup is an opportunity for us,’’ stated Maduka.

“Cape Town City are a good team with a great coach. Cup games are always tricky because they’re a once-off thing. It will be our home game, so we must go all out. We’re capable of beating any team. We’re confident going into the game against City.’’