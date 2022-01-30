Ekambi double puts Cameroon into Africa Cup of Nations semifinals

Karl Toko Ekambi scored a double as hosts Cameroon comfortably beat lowly-ranked Gambia 2-0 in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal to become the first side to book a place in the last four.

The two goals came in a seven-minute burst in the second half as Cameroon finally converted their superiority into goals in front of an ecstatic crowd at the Japoma Stadium.

Toko Ekambi got his first with a 50th-minute header and then, in the 57th, snuck in behind the Gambian defence to tap home a square pass for the second.

Cameroon will meet the winner of the Sunday's quarterfinal between Egypt and Morocco.