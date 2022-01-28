Double delight for Lebo Mothiba with loan move and new contract in France

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba had a double delight on Thursday when he completed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Troyes and signed a new contract with mother club Strasbourg.

Mothiba, who has recently returned from almost two years on the sidelines with knee and hamstring issues, has the chance to get his career back on track at Troyes, but has also had faith shown in him by Strasbourg with the contract extension.

It seems an odd situation that a player should be loaned out and have his contract extended at the same time, but what all parties recognise now is that Mothiba needs game time more than anything else.

Tellingly, Strasbourg have insisted that there is no option for Troyes to buy the 25-year-old at the end of the loan, which suggests they see him as a part of their squad for the 2022-23 campaign.

“The Racing Club of Strasbourg Alsace and ESTAC Troyes have reached an agreement on the SA striker's loan, without a purchase option, until the end of the 2021-22 season,” Strasbourg said in a statement.

“Racing and the player also agreed a one-year extension of the attacker's contract. He is now linked to the Alsatian club until June 30, 2024.”

Mothiba will potentially make his debut for Troyes against Metz in a Ligue 1 game on February 6. One of his rivals for a place in the team is Guinea-Bissau forward Mame Balde, who played at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but is already back with his club after their first-round exit.