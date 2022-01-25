Yaounde stadium stampede sends troubled Afcon into further crisis

The deaths of at least eight people in a stampede at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium on Monday was a severe blow to an already troubled Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament, which looked to be going ahead on Tuesday despite the disaster.

At least 38 people were also injured as spectators rushed to get into the host nation's last-16 game against Comoros, throwing a tournament beset by problems into further crisis.

It is, however, expected to continue with last-16 matches scheduled on Tuesday in Bafoussam and in Yaounde, at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Team officials told Reuters they had not been advised otherwise.