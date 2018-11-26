Lekganyane calls for calm during elections

"As we approach next year's election, we urge leaders of political parties to advise their supporters to lower their temperature.

"As we have seen in the past, rival political party members usually confront each other [during elections] and this has resulted in political attacks and killings.

"Every politician should make their supporters aware that though they come from different political parties, they belong to one country.

"They need to make them understand that the country doesn't shut down after the elections.

"When the elections are peaceful, free and fair, we all smile and rejoice at our maturing democracy," said Lekganyane, who has led the church for 43 years.

He said his church would not prescribe to members who to vote for.

"However, we will never stop praying for politicians to honour the promises they have made and do their work.

"I once again appeal to you voters to vote for honest leaders who walk the talk and honour their promises."