Letters

Hooligan fans must be stopped

By Reader letter - 24 April 2018 - 14:05
Fans vandalize the stadium during the 2018 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 21 April 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

In 2003, Alexandra Cringus, the chairman of fourth-tier Romanian football side Steau Nicola Balescu, was ridiculed when he contemplated building a moat around the pitch filled with water and live crocodiles.

Cringus was fed up with hooligans among fans of his own club who had a knack of attacking all and sundry.

Watching events unfolding at Moses Mabhida Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, I thought maybe Cringus wasn't crazy after all.

The old FNB Stadium had a waterless moat but in a match where Orlando Pirates fans were unhappy about a penalty awarded to Chiefs invaded the pitch, they simply fashioned a makeshift bridge and crossed the moat.

Condemning violent incidents at our football matches is no longer enough.

Two arrested for Moses Mabhida Stadium riot

Two people have been arrested in connection with the unrest that flared up at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after soccer club Kaizer Chiefs ...
News
2 days ago

I'm still shocked at visuals of the female security guard who was brutally attacked.*

Why was she attacked in the first place? What is sad is that if someone is not beaten up, someone dies during a stampede.

Unfortunately, the PSL is not known for proactive thinking. Things can't go on like this. We need to adopt stringent actions, like banning those hooligan fans on top of sending them to jail.

Let's not wait until actions of these thoughtless idiots lead to the deaths of many innocent people.

Richardson Mzaidume

Pimville

*It has since been confirmed that the security guard attacked by the hooligans is a man. - Editor

