Hooligan fans must be stopped

In 2003, Alexandra Cringus, the chairman of fourth-tier Romanian football side Steau Nicola Balescu, was ridiculed when he contemplated building a moat around the pitch filled with water and live crocodiles.

Cringus was fed up with hooligans among fans of his own club who had a knack of attacking all and sundry.

Watching events unfolding at Moses Mabhida Stadium after Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup, I thought maybe Cringus wasn't crazy after all.

The old FNB Stadium had a waterless moat but in a match where Orlando Pirates fans were unhappy about a penalty awarded to Chiefs invaded the pitch, they simply fashioned a makeshift bridge and crossed the moat.

Condemning violent incidents at our football matches is no longer enough.