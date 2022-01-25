Africa

At least 6 dead in stampede outside soccer match in Cameroon

By Reuters - 25 January 2022 - 06:47
General view of Cameroon fans inside the stadium. At least six people died in a stampede outside the stadium after the game between Cameroon and Comoros.
General view of Cameroon fans inside the stadium. At least six people died in a stampede outside the stadium after the game between Cameroon and Comoros.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

At least six people have died and more than 40 were injured in a crush outside an Africa Cup of Nations match Monday, Cameroonian authorities said.

One government official said the country believes there could be more casualties and that he could not give an exact number yet, according to reports from the country.

Cameroon is hosting the continental championship for the first time since 1972, and in the capital city of Yaounde, more than 50,000 fans showed up to Olemne Stadium to watch Cameroon's national team face Comoros Islands in the round of 16.

The capacity was supposed to be capped at 48,000 people, and the stampede occurred once stadium officials closed the gates.

"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," nurse Olinga Prudence told reporters. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital."

The Confederation of African Football released a statement saying it was "investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired."

"We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the local organizing committee," the statement read.

--Field Level Media

Cameroon overcome plucky Comoros to advance to Afcon quarterfinals

Hosts Cameroon made heavy work of beating 10-man Comoros Islands 2-1 on Monday night to advance to the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) quarterfinal ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Lure of Africa Cup of Nations games wins few vaccine sceptics over

Largely empty stadiums could become a feature of this month's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on Sunday, due mainly to Cameroon's ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Cameroon conflict looms over Africa Cup of Nations venue

Droves of armoured vehicles are patrolling the streets of Limbe in Cameroon's conflict-torn South West Region ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA