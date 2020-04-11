Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Siyabonga Nomvete has remembered the events of April 11‚ 2001‚ and the Ellis Park disaster that claimed 43 lives that fateful night.

The Premier League match-up on a Wednesday night between Chiefs‚ who had won on the weekend to make themselves title challengers again‚ and leaders Pirates‚ had generated huge interest.

With people leaving their work late there was a rush for the stadium for the 8pm kickoff game‚ and far more than the 62‚000 capacity arrived.

As early goals were scored for Chiefs and then Pirates‚ scores of people outside the stadium surged to enter‚ resulting in crushes and a stampede and 43 supporters dead.

Nomvete‚ playing for Chiefs in the match that was abandoned when the officials became aware of the situation‚ told Kaizerchiefs.com: “It is a heartbreaking memory. It is one disaster that I will never forget.