Warriors coach banks on Khune to keep clean sheet against Amabutho

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr, who will be mentoring the Warriors in the inaugural DStv Compact Cup, is banking on Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune to keep a clean sheet when they face Amabutho in the tournament’s second semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

The Compact Cup was formed by dividing all the 16 Premiership clubs into two coastal and inland regions. Coastal one (Amabutho) is made up of AmaZulu, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Royal AM.

Cape Town City, Stellenbosch, Chippa United and Baroka are in Coastal two and they decided to go by the name of Coastal United. The Warriors, which is Inland two, was formed by Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Swallows and TS Galaxy.

Inland one saw players and members of the technical panels from Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United come together. Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele will skipper Kerr’s Warriors.

The playing squads and the line-ups were voted for by the fans. The XI of Kerr’s Warriors is dominated by Chiefs and Pirates players with Swallows player Thabo Matlaba the only player who’s not from either of the Soweto giants.

Maritzburg United’s Ernst Middendorp will coach Amabutho, while AmaZulu skipper Makhehleni Makhaula will don the armband.

Even though Khune, 34, hasn’t played a competitive game since Amakhosi’s MTN8 quarterfinal tier against Sundowns last August, Kerr still regards him as the best in Mzansi.

“We want to keep a clean sheet... that would increase our chances of winning the game. We have the best keeper in the country [referring to Khune], so they will find it difficult to score against us,’’ said Kerr at yesterday’s media conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The third-place play-off and the final will be played at FNB Stadium the following Saturday. The winner will pocket R1m, while one lucky fan will win the same amount.

Warriors XI: Khune, Matlaba, Jele, Njabulo Ngcobo, Paseka Mako, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Keagan Dolly, Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah.

Amabutho XI: Veli Mothwa, Keagan Ritchie, Siya Dube, Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Luvuyo Memela, Tebogo Potsane, Thabo Qalinge, Daylon Claasen, Victor Letsoalo, Augustine Mulenga.