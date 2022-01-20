Benson Mhlongo returns to TS Sporting

TS Sporting have put their faith again in Benson Mhlongo despite having some differences in his first stint.

Mhlongo was confirmed as Sporting's new coach yesterday and will be assisted by Tendai Tanyanyiwa and Percyvell Nkabinde with immediate effect.

The 41-year-old was first in charge of Sporting in 2018 when there was some disagreement with the owners where he only lasted for a few months.

This was after Mhlongo failed to report for duty, with the club saying his absence was triggered by the request made by them to him to work closely with then appointed technical director Sammy Troughton.

They then reached a resolution which saw him return to work a few days later but didn’t stay long at the club.

He was with Black Leopards as an assistant coach last year to Floyd Mogale and only lasted for a few months as Lidoda Duvha were struggling in the relegation zone.

“TS Sporting is proud to announce with immediate effect the return of Benson Mhlongo as head coach. The 41-year old former Black Leopards assistant coach has established his coaching in the ABC, NFD and the PSL and he is no stranger to TS Sporting,” read the statement.

Mhlongo and club chairman Thobela Silungu could not be reached for comment yesterday.

He retired in 2016 at Pirates after a sterling career where he turned out for Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum Stars, Polokwane City, SuperSport United, Alex United and now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

His managerial career started with the Buccaneers just after hanging up his boots as an assistant to Augusto Palacios following the resignation of Muhsin Ertugral.

Mhlongo replaces Milton Dlamini at Sporting and his first assignment will be a GladAfrica Championship match against Cape Town Spurs on February 19 at Kabokweni Stadium.

His second stint may be tough as he needs to help Sporting move away from the relegation zone. They currently find themselves 14th on the log table, two points ahead of bottom side Jomo Cosmos.