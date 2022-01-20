Rusike eager to revive career with Sekhukhune

Newly signed Sekhukhune United striker Evans Rusike is looking forward to reviving his career with the new club in the local premier league.

Rusike and another new signing, Zambian international Justin Shonga, is expected to lead the attack at Babina Noko when DStv Premiership action resumes next month.

Zimbabwean-born Rusike was released by SuperSport United last season and didn’t have a team until last week, when Sekhukhune unveiled him.

It may take some time for him to make his debut with Sekhukhune as he needs to work on his fitness first as he has not played any competitive match this season.

Before joining Babina Noko, Rusike had been training on his own and admitted that he wants to get his fitness back immediately.

“First things first, you have to be fit to be able to play again and to be back in the game. I have been out for some time and I have been doing rehab for almost four months now and I completed it in December,” he told Sekhukhune media department yesterday.

“But I have been pushing very hard with fitness trainers and all that. They pushed me to be where I am right now and I need to get the confidence back and to test myself where I am.”

Having been out of action for a while, the 31-year-old added he is itching to get back to the field where he is desperate to resurrect his career.

“I’m still in Zimbabwe at the moment. Since I have been out of action, I have been itching to come back to training,” he said.

“Every team has their philosophy when it comes to training. SuperSport is different from Sekhukhune and the technical team is quite different and I’m looking forward to working with the coaches here.

“I will use my strength for the success of the team, taking on defenders and getting goals, creating them and all that.

“That will be my focus once I start playing to help the team go forward.”