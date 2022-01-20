From rejects to stars: Marumo's gallant effort

If there was a trophy for resurrecting ailing players' careers, Marumo Gallants would probably be the champions.

This is because Gallants have turned numerous rejects into important players who have been shining for the club in recent months. Sibusiso Kumalo, Letsie Koapeng, Katlego Otladisa, Joseph “Tight” Molangoane and Washington Arubi are among those who have managed to revive their careers at Gallants.

Kumalo has already made seven league appearances, managing one goal for Gallants this term. During his six-year stay at Sundowns, Kumalo managed just four games, spending most of his time there out on loan at Jomo Cosmos, Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits.

The sturdy 30-year-old defensive midfielder even went to try his luck in Equatorial Guinea, where he spent eight months on the books of top-flight side Futuro Kings. Before joining the Limpopo side last July, Kumalo’s chances of playing in the local Premiership looked over.

Koapeng, 30, has scored two stunning goals from seven league outings this season. Before linking up with Gallants last September, Koapeng had an uninspiring spell in the second tier with Jomo Cosmos. The striker had last played a top-flight league game in November 2017 when he was still at Cape Town City.

Otladisa has been Gallants’ heartbeat this season, reportedly attracting interest from Kaizer Chiefs. He is yet to score this season, with just a single assist from 17 DStv Premiership games, but Otladisa has been one player who makes the Limpopo side tick. Before arriving at Gallants, the 25-year-old right-winger had last played a Premiership match in December 2017 with Platinum Stars, having joined from Sundowns.

At Sundowns, Otladisa struggled to break into the playing team, failing to register a single appearance. He was subsequently loaned out to Ajax Cape Town but injuries derailed his progress until he redeemed himself this season at Gallants.

Molangoane was once told to retire as a result of a severe leg injury he suffered in August 2018 when he was playing for Chiefs against Free State Stars. The versatile 33-year-old winger didn’t heed the initial advice to hang up his boots, after seeking three more different opinions counselling him otherwise.

Tight has a goal and an assist from eight league outings so far.

Arubi was Gallants’ hero when they beat the odds to win the Nedbank Cup last season. When he joined from SuperSport United in October 2020, the 36-year-old keeper had last played an elite league game in February 2016 with University of Pretoria. He never featured once during his two-year stay at United.