Maritzburg boss Kadodia concerned new cup could distract Middendorp

With struggling Maritzburg United set to lose coach Ernst Middendorp for two weeks due to the DStv Compact Cup competition, club chair Farook Kadodia is concerned this may disrupt their preparations for next month's resumption of the league.

Middendorp is already under pressure after he was given three games to turn things around at the Team of Choice, who last won in November.

But he won't train the Durban side for two weeks as he will be in charge of Amabutho, the Coastal Group One team later this month in the newly launched, gimmicky Compact Cup.

“Of course it is a big concern for us because I think you know that it is quite difficult for us and the [other] teams fighting relegation. Then you have your head coach away when he should be at training,” Kadodia told Sowetan yesterday.

“We have not made final decisions on who will be in charge for that particular period yet."

Maritzburg are 13th on the DStv Premiership table with 15 points, two ahead of bottom side TS Galaxy.

Kadodia said they have raised the issue of having their personnel taken away by the Compact Cup with the PSL, but have not received feedback.

“It is not really helping. Quite a few clubs have raised these issues but at the moment I don’t think there is anything the league will help us with. We can’t do much, other than to obey what the league wants and see how we can manage this,” he said.

“I think it’s unfair for all the clubs fighting relegation: Chippa, Galaxy, us and Baroka. We are all affected badly.”

Meanwhile, Swallows chair David Mogashoa – whose team are also battling relegation – had a different opinion. He is not concerned that coach Dylan Kerr and his assistant Fani Madida will leave for two weeks to coach Inland Group Two side Warriors.

“I’m not concerned because every single coach must go into a bio-bubble [for the Compact Cup from January 19], so it is not only Dylan Kerr or coaches who are selected,” Mogashoa explained.

"Even the ones who are not selected must go into that bubble.

“So there is no unfair advantage on anyone. The good thing is the coaches [Kerr and Madida] will draw up a programme that somebody will monitor.

“Training will go on and you will have our reserve team coaches and the physios taking over."