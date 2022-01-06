Premiership coaches baffled at how DStv Compact Cup will work

Some coaches roped into the DStv Compact Cup are frustrated at the lack of information provided by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on the logistics of the tournament that takes place in less than two weeks.

The draw for the gimmicky tournament scheduled for the last two weeks of January was conducted at PSL offices in Parktown on Tuesday.

The squads of the four compilation sides, drawn from four streams of four DStv Premiership teams each — inland sides Dinaledi FC and Warriors FC, and coastal teams Amabutho and Coastal United FC — were voted for online and by SMS by supporters.

The head coaches were selected as Ernst Middendorp (Maritzburg United) to head Amabutho, Steve Barker (Stellenbosch FC) for Coastal United, Dylan Kerr (Swallows FC) to head Warriors and Dan Malesela (Marumo Gallants) in charge of Dinaledi.

Coaches of the other three teams per stream who were not drawn as head coaches act as technical advisers.

However, two Premiership coaches involved in the process, who did not want to be named, expressed their concern over a lack of clarity on how it all will work.

The tournament has drawn criticism from club owners for its timing during the Africa Cup of Nations break, when Premier Division clubs want their players to rest, then resume training and strategising for the second half of the season, and for the risk of injury to players.

PSL coaches remain in the dark on how long they will have to be involved in the Compact Cup. Key questions unanswered include whether teams go into camp a week before the tournament.

Coaches are concerned at how long they will be away from their clubs, and details such as venues and whether technical advisers will be required to be physically present in camp with the Compact squads have still not been provided.