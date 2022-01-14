Mngqithi not writing off Rich Boyz

After seeing Richards Bay knock Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup last season, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has vowed not to take them lightly when the champions meet the lowr division side in the last 32 .

Sundowns were drawn against the KwaZulu-Natal Rich Boyz in the first round of this competition and will be away.

And while many can argue that they were handed the easiest match, Mngqithi warned of the danger of underestimating them.

“You always expect anyone in that space and we are playing against a very competitive team in Richards Bay,” Mngqithi told the Sundowns media department.

“They have done well in the league – they are up there – and it says to us that they are giant killers. They have done well in the past against big teams.

“That becomes very important to us, to look at this match and give all the respect it requires and work very hard to make sure that the team is ready for it.”

Mngqithi would have preferred to play a DStv Premiership side rather than a side he hardly knows as they have not watched their games in the GladAfrica Championship.

“But one must say we were a little bit unfortunate with a draw to get a team that I believe will really give us a hard time,” he said.

“They are a closed book because we have not seen too many of their matches this season, even on TV.

“We know they are a team that always causes an upset, a team that is experienced in the Nedbank Cup over the years. They have really done well in that space.

“So we have to be careful and make sure we give them the necessary respect.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs will get a chance to avenge their defeat in the 2019 final when they face TS Galaxy in the last 32 of the competition.

Amakhosi assistant coach Arthur Zwane expects a tough match.

“We are playing against a very difficult team in TS Galaxy and also a coach that is doing well for them. You see when they build up from the back and try to connect with the midfielders and the structure looks solid,” Zwane explained to the Chiefs media department.

“They are going to be a difficult team to break them down, but I think we are equal to the task.

“We are a team that wants to grind results and we are hoping that we will go all the way to the final and bring it home.”