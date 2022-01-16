Goalkeeping howler gifts Sierra Leone dramatic late equaliser against Ivory Coast

A goalkeeping howler handed Sierra Leone a dramatic last-gasp equaliser that secured a 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash in Douala on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare lost control of the ball and spilled it for Sierra Leone's Alhaji Kamara to snatch a 95th-minute goal as they grabbed their second point of the tournament after holding defending champions Algeria 0-0 last week.

Ivory Coast now have four points while Sierra Leone are on two with Algeria to take on Equatorial Guinea in Sunday’s second Group E match at the Japoma Stadium.

Sebastien Haller scored first to put Ivory Coast ahead at halftime but 21-year-old Musa Kamara equalised for Sierra Leone before Nicolas Pepe restored the Ivorians’ lead.