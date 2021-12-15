Soccer

AmaZulu fight back to force draw with Chippa

AmaZulu on course to match Swallows' unwanted record

15 December 2021 - 07:19
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thabo Qalinge of AmaZulu challenges Sizwe Mdlinzo of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between AmaZulu and Chippa United at the Jonsson Kings Park, Durban.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

AmaZulu are on course to match Swallows' record number of draws after recording their 12th this season, a 2-2 stalemate with Chippa United in their DStv Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium yesterday.

The result means they are now eight away from matching the record set by Swallows last season when they finished the campaign with 20 in 30 matches.

Yesterday’s result was not a disappointment for coach Benni McCarthy as Usuthu came from two goals down to share the spoils.

Bienvenu Eva Nga gave Chippa two goals in the first half-hour. For his first goal he capitalised on a mistake from Usuthu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, who tried to dribble his way out after collecting a back pass.

He then completed his brace a few minutes later when he burst through on goal following Sizwe Mdlinzo’s pass and fired a low strike past Mothwa to make it 2-0.

Desperate for goals, McCarthy made a tactical change by bringing Luvuyo Memela on for Thabo Qalinge after the interval.

The move paid off as Memela pulled one back after the hour mark with a header. With a one-goal lead, Chippa were always dangerous as Usuthu piled on the pressure in their search for the equaliser.

The pressure finally told eight minutes from time as Memela completed his brace, curling a low strike into the bottom corner to make it 2-2 following Lehlohonolo Majoro’s pass.

