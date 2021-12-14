Cheeseboy calls for Birds to be consitent

The only way Swallows can turn their fortunes around in the DStv Premiership is to have consistency.

This is the view of captain Lebohang Mokoena ahead of their match against Orlando Pirates in the original Soweto derby at Dobsonville Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

After their 1-0 victory over Baroka last week, Swallows failed to follow that up with another win as they lost to Marumo Gallants at the weekend.

“If you find yourself at the bottom, it’s difficult to get consistency and the only thing that can make us come out from that zone ... it’s getting consistency,” Mokoena told Sowetan yesterday.

“After coming from a 1-0 result I think we didn’t do as we would have loved to do against Gallants. Now it brings it back to the difficult one against Pirates that are on form and doing very well, so it is going to be a bit more difficult for us.

“But hopefully luck will shine on us because sometimes we lose matches from our own mistakes, it is not like teams are really breaking us, it is just not having luck.”

Mokoena also feels should they get a good result against the Buccaneers today it could be the turning point they need.

“This is one of the games where it can be a turning point for us as well. I mean it’s been an uphill, we have not been doing well as a team,” he said.

“But we are 10 with a coach [Dylan Kerr] now and we are also trying to understand how he wants us to play and the players are also trying to adjust to that.

“Hopefully, we can get it right as soon as possible because the games are coming thick and fast.”

The 35-year-old added that they have the belief that they can turn things around with Kerr in charge as he brought motivation to the players.

“He has motivated us to try and make the players believe in themselves, especially those who are low on confidence. He has been in these situations before. I think it is a mental game for us to try and get the team out from where it is.”

Fixtures

Today: AmaZulu v Chippa, Kings Park,3.30pm; Gallants v Cape Town City, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Sundowns v Baroka, Loftus Versfeld, 5.30pm; Swallows v Pirates, Dobsonville, 7.30pm.

Friday: Gallants v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba, 5.15pm; Sundowns v Pirates, Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven, 3.30pm; Arrows v Galaxy, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v SuperSport, Ellis Park, 6pm; Cape Town City v Swallows, Cape Town Stadium, 8.15pm.

Sunday: Royal v Chiefs, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Chippa, Harry Gwala, 6pm.