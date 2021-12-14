Zwane awed by Chiefs' competence after coronavirus mess

Kaizer Chiefs’ top-drawer performance that saw them beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at FNB Stadium on Sunday left deputy coach Arthur Zwane stunned.

In his element, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo netted Chiefs’ first goal and assisted Phathutshedzo Nange to put the icing on the cake late in the second half. Zwane took charge of the match as head coach Stuart Baxter is still recovering from Covid-19 alongside a number of key playing personnel.

Amakhosi’s Naturena base was on lockdown for days in the last two weeks after the club recorded a high number of Covid-19 cases, resulting in them not honouring two matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows.

That they didn’t get adequate time to prepare for the Sekhukhune tie is the reason why Zwane was amazed by their performance in a game where their star men Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly weren’t available as they’re believed to be still in isolation.

“As you know, we had a very, very complex fortnight. We had to wait for players to come to training in drips and drabs. The performance this evening [Sunday] was quiet amazing. We didn’t expect that [considering] the fact that we didn’t prepare thoroughly,’’ said Zwane after the game.

Zwane also weighed in on Ngcobo’s situation of getting limited game time under Baxter on the back of a season where he notched-up 40 appearances. Before his Sunday’s superb display, the 22-year-old midfield maestro boasted just three league starts in six appearances.

“You know sometimes in football, more especially when we come from a season that was very, very tough for us, playing the Champions League and also playing in the domestic league and cup games at the same time, him [Ngcobo] and Njabulo [Blom] and many other youngsters played a lot of games,” Zwane explained Ngcobo’s situation.

“You could see them dropping a little bit in terms of having fatigue here and there. We had to manage him and we can see now that he is coming back. He is alive again and we are happy to see him like this, especially in this game today, showcasing his talent and performing like he did.”