Ten-man Downs reign supreme

15 December 2021 - 07:14
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Sbonelo Ngubane of Baroka during the DStv Premiership 2021/22 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Even with a man down, Mamelodi Sundowns demonstrated their supremacy in the DStv Premiership by putting in a somewhat flat display but still managed to beat Baroka 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium yesterday.

Themba Zwane struck a goal that sealed the deal seven minutes before the end of the match. .

Baroka thought they had snatched a point when Richard Mbulu’s ferocious strike in the 71st minute cancelled out Rivaldo Coetzee’s opener.

The win saw Sundowns reach 40 points.

As if losing Peter Shalulile wasn’t enough, Sundowns were reduced to 10 men when Kermit Erasmus, who was arguably in the XI due to the absence of the injured Neo Maema and Thabiso Kutumela, was sent off for presumably being impertinent to referee Akhona Makalima. The referee had initially cautioned the Sundowns striker, alongside Baroka’s Dan Ndhlovu, following a confrontation

The home side had an uncharacteristic first period, until they unexpectedly took the lead via Coetzee in the dying seconds of the first half. Coetzee's goal, that came a minute after Erasmus had left the pitch, was a tap-in after Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke misread a long ball, allowing Rushine de Reuck to flick it for Coetzee to score.

Sundowns were dealt a huge blow when talisman Shalulile was stretched off with what appeared to be concussion, sporting a bloodstained nose, in the 23rd minute. The Namibian ace, who is the league’s leading scorer with 12 strikes, injured himself when he landed awkwardly after trying to challenge for a high ball.

Pavol Safranko, who also had to be substituted for Ricardo Nascimento a few minutes after Baroka drew level, replaced Shalulile. 

Sundowns’ frustrating first half saw them create only one real opportunity, apart from Coetzee’s strike. Thapelo Morena beautifully teed up Sphelele Mkhulise but the midfielder’s effort was easily dealt with by Baroka keeper Masuluke at the near post in the 42nd minute.

Baroka kept Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango busy for the better part of the first half. Thami Maziya and Sekela Sithole should have scored but their efforts were saved by Onyango.

Elsewhere yesterday, Cape Town City were held to a 0-0 draw by Marumo Gallants.

