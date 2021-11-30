We are like Sundowns but with bigger support, says Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi told Liberian media that the Buccaneers were on par with Mamelodi Sundowns after their 2-0 victory over local side LPRC Oilers in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday.

Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe scored the goals that sealed the deal for the Pirates, boosting their chances of making it to the group stages of the tournament. The second leg is billed for Orlando Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).

In his post-match media conference Ncikazi bravely proclaimed Pirates were on the same level as the 2016 Champions League kings Sundowns, who have won the last four SA domestic championships in a row while the Buccaneers last won it in the 2011/12 term.

“There’s improvement. It’s important that we’ve got momentum now. Pirates are a big team. You’re expected to win in every match. We’re on the level of Sundowns but we even have more support than them,’’ said Ncikazi.

However, Ncikazi highlighted that as much as they were a powerhouse like Sundowns, who are well-known in Africa, they had been punching below their weight. The Pirates coach maintained his side was still a work in progress.

“So, given our level, we’re not achieving but we understand the process because we have new leadership [referring to himself and co-coach Fadlu Davids] and a lot of players have been sidelined by injuries. But now I think we’re on the right track towards achieving big things.’’

Ncikazi also gave his assessment of the game against Oilers, underlining the conditions that prevented them from playing their normal game. However, the Pirates coach was still chuffed with the two goals they managed away from home.

“It wasn’t an easy match. The conditions weren’t what we are used to… it was very hot and the field was a bit smaller and bumpy than what we are used to. In CAF competitions, it’s important to score away from home,’’ he said.

“We could have scored more but I am just happy that we scored at least two goals because if you score one you still give the opponent a chance.”