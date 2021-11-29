Truter a few hours before sacking: 'There was only one team and that was Swallows'

Swallows were the better team despite losing the Soweto derby 3-1 at home against Kaizer Chiefs, coach Brandon Truter insisted after the match on Sunday, a few hours before the club fired him and the entire coaching staff with immediate effect.

Player of the match Khama Billiat scored twice and Keagan Dolly completed the rout with Lebogang Mokoena scoring a consolation goal in Dobsonville as Swallows suffered their sixth defeat in 12 matches and plunged to the bottom of the DStv Premiership log with eight points.

“This has been our story so far this season,” Truter said with a sigh, as if he knew his dismissal was inevitable if Swallows failed to get something out of the Chiefs match.