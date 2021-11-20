Congratulations pour in for African champions Sundowns Ladies

Minister of sport Nathi Mthethwa has joined SA fans congratulating Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, who were on Friday night crowned the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League champions.

Sundowns beat Ghanaian side Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo through a goal in each half by Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi to become the first team to lift this trophy.

“This historic feat by Mamelodi Sundowns signals a welcomed turning point in the history of women’s football for our country,” Mthethwa said.

“My good wishes to Mamelodi Sundowns for this emphatic announcement of SA’s arrival at the top end of the women’s version of continental football. Theirs will unquestionably be a tough act to follow.

“We look forward to welcoming our champions back home and we say thank you to Banyana Ba Style for a victory that is set to inject a much-needed boost into women’s football in our country.”

Mthethwa was joined in congratulating Sundowns' women by SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan.