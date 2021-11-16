Sundowns Ladies on the cusp of Caf Women's Champions League glory

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are on the cusp of history and only 90 minutes separates them from greatness.

Banyana Ba Style are preparing for what will be their most important game in their history when they face off against Hassacas Ladies from Ghana in the first-ever Caf Women’s Champions League final at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Friday.

The SA champions have not conceded a goal in their four group stage matches after 1-0 wins over Kenya’s Vihiga Queens and Rivers Angels from Nigeria, before they overcame Malabo Kings from Equatorial Guinea after a goalless draw after 120 minutes.