Sundowns' women clinch group top spot with Champions League draw against AS FAR

Downs had already wrapped up their semifinal qualification with their earlier 1-0 wins against Kenya's Vihiga Queens and Rivers Angels of Nigeria.

By topping Group B Sundowns avoided a semi clash against Ghana's free-scoring Group A winners Hasaacas Ladies‚ who meet AS FAR at Cairo's June 30 Stadium on Tuesday.

Coach Jerry Tshabalala's Sundowns meet Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea in their last-four clash‚ back at Al Salam Stadium‚ also on Tuesday.

Sundowns ended on seven points in Group B‚ with AS FAR second on four points‚ while Rivers Angels and Vihiga ended with three points apiece.

Banyana Ba Style qualified for the finals by winning of the inaugural Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers in September with a 3-0 victory over Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in the final.

The Women's Champions League final will be played on November 19.

- TimesLIVE

Source: ARENA Holdings.