'We've worked hard to reach this stage,' says Sundowns Ladies star Thusi

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are oozing confidence ahead of their semifinal of the inaugural edition of the Caf Women’s Champions League against Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings in Cairo on Monday evening.

Banyana Ba Style qualified for the semis as Group B winners after 1-0 wins over Kenya’s Vihiga Queens and Rivers Angels from Nigeria in their opening two group matches last week and a goalless draw against Morocco’s ASFAR on Friday.

The Sundowns Ladies go into their historic semifinal clash against Group A runners-up Malabo Kings at the El Salam Stadium as the only team that has not conceded a goal.