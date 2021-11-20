Sundowns Ladies crowned inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League winners

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were crowned inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League winners after their 2-0 win over Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.

Sundowns Ladies have matched the notable feat that was achieved by their male counterparts who won the Caf Champions League in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Sundowns Ladies secured this victory through a goal in each half by attackers Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi, who was named the woman of the match, as they became the first team to lift this trophy.

There were few notable chances during the opening exchanges as most of the action was in the midfield where Melinda Kgadiete, Lelona Daweti and Lerato Kgasago operated for Sundowns.

The likes of Kgadiete, Daweti and Kgasago did not have it all their way as Faustina Aidoo, Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa proved to be tough competition in the midfield battle.

On occasions they found themselves in the Sundowns danger area, Hasaacas Ladies threatened through Rahama Jafaru, Veronica Appiah and Antwi Regina but they could not beat Sundowns goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.