Soccer

Arrows plan to take advantage of Pirates’ poor run

This game is a do-or-die for us, says Mathiane

18 November 2021 - 07:15
Neville Khoza Journalist
Matome Mathiane captain of Golden Arrows.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackPagePix/Gallo Images

That most Golden Arrows players have worked with coach Mandla Ncikazi before, could give them a slight advantage ahead of their DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm.

This is the view of Arrows captain Matome Mathiane as they plan to take advantage of Pirates’ poor run under Ncikazi.

“The guys are well motivated. It is our home game and we need points. We only have two wins so far this season,” Mathiane told Sowetan yesterday.

“This game is do-or-die for us. We are playing against a coach who knows our players very well and the way we play. So, it is not going to be an easy game and we know how Pirates play. They are not doing well at the moment and we want to take advantage of that to try and win the game.”

Ncikazi joined Pirates from Arrows, where he spent most of his time either as an assistant or a head coach. Mathiane insists they are not going to the match to try prove a point to him but to win it.

“I’m sure he is motivated to be coming up against us. He has worked with us for many seasons and we are also motivated as players to come up against him,” he said. “So, it is not about proving a point to him, we are just going to humble ourselves. We are playing a big game and we respect Pirates.

“We are going to give it our all and try to win the game because we need the points at the moment, especially that we are playing at home. We will make sure that we get the maximum points.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Sekhukhune v Royal, Ellis Park, 3.30pm; Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven, 3.30pm; SuperSport v Marumo, Lucas Moripe, 5pm; Baroka v Chippa, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Cape Town City v Sundowns, Cape Town Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela, 3.30pm; Maritzburg v Chiefs, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm.

No time to waste, says Chippa caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies

Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies says they must hit the ground running as they look to revive their campaign after a stuttering start.
Sport
23 hours ago

Pitso Mosimane’s gift road show to arrive at former club Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday

The Pitso Mosimane gift road show is expected to arrive at Mamelodi Sundowns’ headquarters at Chloorkop on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

Motsepe dreams of a Bafana call-up

Sekhukhune United central defender Sello Motsepe dreams of getting a nomination for the defender of the season award and earning his first senior ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Chiefs plot to catch up with Downs'

Kaizer Chiefs utility attacker Bernard Parker believes Amakhosi can give Mamelodi Sundowns a dose of their own medicine for what they did to them in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Related articles

