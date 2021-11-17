Motsepe dreams of a Bafana call-up

Sekhukhune United central defender Sello Motsepe dreams of getting a nomination for the defender of the season award and earning his first senior national team call-up.

Motsepe, 28, made a valuable contribution for the newcomers with nine games in the DStv Premiership.

He often captains the team in the absence of star player Yusuf Maart, and he excels in the leadership role for the PSL rookies.

"My dream is to receive a nomination for the defender of the season and to play for my country. I do not know the feeling of representing my country and would like to experience it one day. But the team comes first, and individual achievements after.

"I am at home at Sekhukhune and feel that I am playing my best football. Captaining the team comes with a huge responsibility, but I am handling it like a professional with the help of the coaches and my teammates,” Motsepe told Sowetan yesterday.

He played for Golden Arrows, and things did not go according to plan in Durban, and he moved to Limpopo to join Sekhukhune in February last year. He won the Glad Africa Championship title with them, and he hopes to help them secure a top-eight finish in their debut season.

Sekhukhune will play host to Royal AM in their next league game at the Ellis Park on Saturday (3.30pm).

The two teams fought tooth and nail for promotion to the Premiership in the second division last season. Sekhukhune won the battle for promotion via the board room, but are eager to settle the score in the field of play by clinching the three points.

“The game against Royal AM is the most anticipated match because of the court battles and the fierce competition for the PSL promotion last season. We will analyse their play, and we know that they are a team that scores late goals. They have a never-say-die attitude, but we are ready to beat them at home. Everyone is looking forward to the game against Royal,” he said.